The Eagles Have Officially Announced The Carson Wentz Trade

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz against Seattle.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles drops back to pass against the defense of the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL new league year officially kicked in at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Immediately after that deadline passed, teams around the league were finally allowed to announce the moves they’ve made over the past month. One of those teams was the Philadelphia Eagles.

Just over a half an hour after deadline passed, the Eagles announced the biggest move they’ve made so far this offseason. Philadelphia shipped quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for two draft picks.

The Eagles received a third-round pick and a conditional second-round pick that can become a first-round pick. If Wentz plays 75-percent of the Colts snaps or 70-percent of the Colts snaps with a playoff appearance, the second-round pick turns into a first-round pick.

“The Eagles organization is truly grateful for everything Carson has meant to this team and the City of Philadelphia. His approach to the game of football and his passion to win brought so much pride and excitement to the team and our fans. He achieved great things as an Eagle, setting numerous franchise records and helping to guide the team to multiple division titles. Of course, we will always remember and value the crucial role he played in our Super Bowl Championship season in 2017,” Eagles general manager Jeffrey Lurie said.

Wentz gets a chance to start over after a disastrous 2020 season. Meanwhile, the Eagle can see what they have in quarterback Jalen Hurts.


