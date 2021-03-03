Earlier this afternoon, the Buffalo Bills proposed a rule change that would push head coaching and front office hires back until after the Super Bowl.

“The Bills have submitted a rules change proposal to the NFL that would bar interviews for front-office and coaching positions until after the conference title games, and hirings until after the Super Bowl,” NFL insider Albert Breer said on Twitter.

Well, the Bills aren’t the only team proposing rule changes heading the new season. The Philadelphia Eagles proposed a significant change to the onside kick rule – that rarely succeeds.

“The Eagles are proposing the fourth-and-15 alternative to the onside kick,” NFL insider Mark Maske reported. “That’s a proposal that has had some support in recent years but not enough to be ratified by the owners. A team could opt to try for a first down on fourth and 15 instead of an onside kick.”

The Eagles are proposing the fourth-and-15 alternative to the onside kick, source says. That's a proposal that has had some support in recent years but not enough to be ratified by the owners. A team could opt to try for a first down on fourth and 15 instead of an onside kick. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 3, 2021

Maske noted this is the second straight offseason in which the Eagles are proposing the rule change.

“The fourth-and-15 proposal, as an alternative to the onside kick, is back for reconsideration this offseason after it was tabled by the owners last May,” he said on Twitter. “It also was proposed in each of the previous two offseasons. The Eagles are proposing it for a second straight offseason.”

Will the NFL finally change the onside kick rule this year?