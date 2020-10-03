The Eagles’ Offensive Line Has Suffered A ‘Major Blow’

The hits keep on coming for the Philadelphia Eagles. It turns out their already depleted offensive line has just lost yet another key member.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles have placed left tackle Jason Peters on injured reserve. This comes after his MRI results revealed a toe injury that’ll need several weeks to heal.

Peters was originally supposed to play offensive guard for Philadelphia this season. However, a season-ending injury to Andre Dillard forced the Eagles to move Peters back to offensive tackle.

Since the Eagles are now without Dillard and Peters, the coaching staff might have to rely on Jack Driscoll or Jordan Mailata to protect Carson Wentz’s blind side.

Sources: #Eagles LT Jason Peters is being placed on Injured Reserve after an MRI revealed a toe injury that will take several weeks to heal. Another major blow to the Philly O-line. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2020

Philadelphia is also without Brandon Brooks this season. He suffered a torn Achilles a couple of months before the season even started.

It’s been a tough start to the season for the Eagles, and things aren’t going to get any easier this weekend against the 49ers.

The Eagles have already announced that DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Avonte Maddox and Trevor Williams are unavailable for Week 4.

If Doug Pederson’s squad wants any chance at winning this weekend, it’ll need to keep Wentz clean in the pocket. That’ll be tough to do with a makeshift offensive line.

We’ll see if this injury-riddled Eagles team can pick up its first win of the 2020 season this Sunday.