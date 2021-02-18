The Eagles’ Quarterback Drama Doesn’t Appear To Be Over

The Philadelphia Eagles put an end to the Carson Wentz era this week, shipping him to the Indianapolis Colts for a pair of draft picks. Does this mean Jalen Hurts will be the starter next season? Well, not exactly.

During his rookie season, Hurts completed 52 percent of his passes for 1,061 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 354 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Hurts showed a lot of promise as a rookie, but Philadelphia isn’t ready to just hand him over the keys to the car.

According to ESPN insiders Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, the Eagles are not going to automatically give the starting job to Hurts. The front office plans on bringing competition in to compete with the former second-round pick.

This report from Schefter lines up with what he said during an interview on 97.5 The Fanatic.

“First of all, if and when the Eagles move on from Carson Wentz like I said and like we’ve been saying they will, I don’t think they’re just set at the quarterback position,” Schefter said, via 247Sports. “Okay, it’s Jalen Hurts and we’re riding him….I still think they’ll look around. Whether that’s the draft, whether that’s a trade. We said before, they are aggressive and I think they’ll keep looking.

“Now that doesn’t mean Jalen Hurts won’t be the starting quarterback opening day. Again, once they trade Carson, Jalen Hurts obviously becomes the favorite to start opening day. But I don’t think it’s ‘hand him the job, we’re set, we’re not even looking’….That’s not the case, I don’t believe. So, we’ll see how that shakes out over time.”

Philadelphia owns the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Maybe the front office will consider drafting a quarterback if one of the top prospects falls to that spot.