Carson Wentz has had an abysmal 2020 season. Despite seeming like one of the league’s brightest young quarterbacks over the last few years, something doesn’t seem right with the veteran out of North Dakota State.

Wentz dragged the Philadelphia Eagles to a 3-7-1 start. Although Doug Pederson’s NFC East group shouldn’t be in contention to compete for a division title, the team find themselves just a half game behind with five games to go. It’s still possible that the Eagles could be in the 2020 playoffs.

However, Wentz’s performance this year is cause for future concern. The 28-year-old quarterback continues to be careless with the football and has seen a serious regression in his passing numbers in 2020. Wentz has 15 interceptions and 10 fumbles this season, all while being sacked a record number 47 times. Meanwhile, he’s thrown for just 2,541 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Many attribute his struggles to a depleted offensive line and a lack of skill players. But one NFL scout thinks that Wentz is hearing the footsteps of a young rookie Jalen Hurts behind him.

“Fighting through that adversity hasn’t worked for him; in fact, it’s done the opposite and has driven him to his worst season yet,” according to scout Matt Miller.

Miller’s characterization of Wentz is definitely worth considering. The Eagles selected Hurts out of Oklahoma in this year’s NFL draft and immediately fans wondered if Philadelphia would make a quarterback change. Pederson started to experiment with the rookie, but nothing more.

People inside the #Eagles building believe drafting Jalen Hurts is a big reason as to why Carson Wentz has lost his confidence, per @JayGlazer. Wentz won't admit it, but they see that as being the issue. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 6, 2020

Still, it’s very possible that Wentz might feel the tides changing inside the locker room. If his poor play continues, there’s no telling how soon Hurts will take over.

Philadelphia would like a win on Sunday to remain in contention in the NFC East. Wentz and the Eagles take on the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET.