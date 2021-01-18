The Eagles Will Interview 2 Notable Candidates Today

The Philadelphia Eagles may have been late to the NFL coaching carousel party, but that hasn’t stopped them from getting interviews with top candidates.

The Eagles enter this week as one of only two NFL teams (the other being the Houston Texans) without a head coach. This past week saw the Jaguars, Jets, Falcons, Lions and Chargers fill their vacancies.

With much less competition now, the Eagles can comfortably conduct their business with less fear of candidates being poached. As such, they’re bringing in two hot candidates for a visit.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Eagles are set to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles today. Both coaches are coming off superb efforts in the Divisional Round of the playoffs yesterday.

The NFL has granted clubs permission to conduct virtual interviews this week with head-coaching candidates who are still in the playoffs, provided the employer club consents, per source. Notable for the likes of Eric Bieniemy and Todd Bowles, who interviews with the #Eagles today — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2021

Bieniemy has been pursuing a head coaching job for several years now but hasn’t landed one. His work in Kansas City and endorsement from Andy Reid should be enough to get him a top job eventually.

Bowles has head coaching experience, having coached the New York Jets from 2015 to 2018. He went 24-40 in four years and is 26-41 overall with a brief stint as interim head coach of the Dolphins factored in.

Both coaches rank among the best in the NFL at their respective positions. And both of them are prepping their teams for Championship Weekend.

Will either Todd Bowles or Eric Bieniemy get the Philadelphia Eagles job?