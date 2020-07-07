The NFL Just Released A Statement On DeSean Jackson

The NFL has officially released a statement on Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic social media posting.

Jackson recently shared an anti-Semitic quote falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler on his Instagram story. After immediate and fervent backlash, he removed the post.

The Eagles weighed in on Jackson’s transgression, saying they were “disappointed” and urging the veteran received to not only apologize but to “use his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect.” The NFL’s official comments were released a short time ago.

“DeSean’s comments were highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive and stand in stark contrast to the NFL’s values of respect, equality and inclusion,” the league’s statement reads. “We have been in contact with the team which is addressing the matter with DeSean.”

Jackson, who appeared in only three games for the Eagles last season due to injury, also put out a lengthy new statement on Instagram today.

“I post a lot of things that are sent to me. I do not have hatred towards anyone,” Jackson said. “I really didn’t realize what this passage was saying. Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism. This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused.”

Now we wait to see what the NFL or Eagles’ punishment will be for Jackson.