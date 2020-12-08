There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned For A Carson Wentz Trade

On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson made an official decision on the team’s starting quarterback.

Pederson benched former starting quarterback Carson Wentz. After coming in for Wentz during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, Jalen Hurts will get his first NFL start.

The news shouldn’t be surprising considering how much Wentz has struggled so far this season. With the latest news, NFL insiders are starting to wonder where Wentz will play next.

According to ESPN, there’s one logical trade destination in mind: Indianapolis. Colts head coach Frank Reich was Wentz’s quarterback coach during the Eagles run to a Super Bowl.

“One team that might make too much sense to ignore, according to another exec: the Colts, who could offer a reunion with Reich,” the report suggested. “The two had a strong connection in Philadelphia, and Indy could have a quarterback opening with Philip Rivers playing out a one-year deal.”

Carson Wentz should have trade value this offseason, and it's worth noting — the connection between Colts coach Frank Reich and Wentz in 2017 was genuine. They had a strong relationship and Wentz played lights out for him. https://t.co/5pbk83SA6w — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 8, 2020

A trade to Indianapolis would give Wentz a fresh start and allow the Eagles to move on from a disastrous contract.

Current Colts quarterback Philip Rivers won’t be around forever. If the team trades for Wentz, the Colts could decide not to bring Rivers back for another season.

Of course, this is all speculation and likely hinges on how well rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts plays over the final few weeks of the season.