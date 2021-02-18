There’s Now 1 Massive Betting Favorite For Carson Wentz

Trade rumors regarding Carson Wentz have been heating up over the past few hours. The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t yet shipped their quarterback out of town, but there is a clear-cut favorite to land him.

The betting odds for which team will land Wentz have drastically changed this Wednesday. At this moment, the Indianapolis Colts are sitting at -1200.

Things could change in the next few hours or days, but the fact that Wentz is more likely to suit up for the Colts than the Eagles tells you all you need to know.

Indianapolis has been linked to Wentz from the very beginning due to his relationship with head coach Frank Reich. They spent time together in Philadelphia and are reportedly quite fond of each other.

Here are the current odds for which teams will acquire Wentz:

Carson Wentz's next team odds have changed drastically… An hour ago, the Colts were +145 to land Wentz. They are now -1200… (odds via Fox Bet) pic.twitter.com/CyyOhfGMQO — Kendall (@keckbirdgang) February 17, 2021

These betting odds line up perfectly with Eagles insider Les Bowen’s latest report on the Wentz trade rumors.

“Spoke with NFL management source (not from Eagles) about the Wentz melodrama,” Bowen wrote on Twitter. “His viewpoint: If Wentz doesn’t want the Bears, Bears aren’t gonna trade for him. Eventually the Eagles take whatever Indy is offering, maybe a second plus something. Also, Eagles draft a QB 6th overall.”

Truthfully speaking, Wentz looked broken this past season. However, a reunion with Reich might just be exactly what the doctor ordered for the North Dakota State product.