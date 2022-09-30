There's Only 1 Undefeated Team Left In NFL After Bengals-Dolphins Game

Though it sounds too crazy to be true, there's only one undefeated team remaining in the NFL this season.

With the Miami Dolphins' loss officially in the books, the Philadelphia Eagles are the last team standing with a perfect record. Of course, that could change after this Sunday's clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Eagles have looked fantastic thus far. In Week 1, Nick Sirianni's squad defeated the Detroit Lions in a 38-35 shootout.

In Week 2, the Eagles dismantled the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Jalen Hurts finished that game with 333 passing yards, 57 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

The Eagles followed up that win with a 24-8 win on the road against the Washington Commanders. Hurts was nearly flawless in that game as well.

No one is really expecting the Eagles to go undefeated this season. It's just too tough of a task.

What the Eagles can do, however, is build themselves a comfortable lead in the NFC standings.

The Eagles and Jaguars will kick off at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday.