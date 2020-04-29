Tim Tebow Weighs In On Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles’ selection of Jalen Hurts in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft elicited plenty of reaction. There were plenty of pundits who thought it didn’t make sense.

After all, the Eagles already have Carson Wentz, and they spent their first-round pick on a wide receiver (Jalen Reagor) to serve as a weapon for him. Instead of filling a “need” with their second-round choice, they opted for Hurts, who seems like a luxury pick.

However, there are others who think Hurts can make Philly a more dangerous team and that he’ll be a strong fit with the Eagles. Tim Tebow is in that category.

This morning on First Take, Tebow gave his endorsement of the Hurts selection, arguing that it makes the Eagles a more difficult team to prepare for.

“I really like it for multiple reasons. He’s a great young man. He’s a great teammate,” Tebow said, via 247Sports. “He’s someone that is going to be able to come in and he is going to compete. He is going to learn and help your team and, yeah. I think Carson Wentz is your guy. But can you utilize him like Taysom Hill? Can it totally change your offense? Absolutely. “One of the biggest things that we have to remember is just by having a Jalen Hurts on your team means the other defense every week has to prepare for ours. … It’s not just the yards that he gets when the game starts or the gadget plays or if he catches and runs it, comes in at Wildcat. But it’s also the defense having to prepare hours, the coaches staying up at night wondering all the different things they could do (with Hurts).”

Ironically, the way Tebow describes how Philly could use Hurts is the way many thought NFL teams would deploy him when he was in the league.

Tebow, of course, was a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2010 and the team’s primary starting quarterback during the 2011 season.

Tebow also isn’t alone in approving the Hurts pick by the Eagles. Pro Football Focus called it a “great” choice and said Hurts is “a stronger contender to become an elite quarterback than most think, especially for a prospect available outside the first round.”