Eagles Announce Former Star NFL RB Has Died

Timmy Brown, a former Philadelphia Eagles star turned entertainer, passed away on Saturday. He was 82 years old.

The Indiana native was selected by the Green Bay Packers after a successful college career at Ball State. He played in just one game with the team, after being a 27th round pick in 1959. One year later, after being cut by Vince Lombardi, he caught on with the Eagles.

With Philly, he captured the 1960 NFL Championship, and was a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time Second-Team All-Pro. He would go on to win a second championship in his final year in the league, 1968 with the Baltimore Colts.

During his career, he was a dangerous option as both a runner and receiver. He totaled 7,269 yards from scrimmage, scoring 57 touchdowns. He was also one of the top kick and punt return options for the team, and averaged 26.5 yards per kick return, scoring five touchdowns. He is an Eagles and a Philadelphia Sports Hall of Famer.

The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of former running back Timmy Brown. pic.twitter.com/fYBlvEvMtt — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 7, 2020

“Timmy Brown was an all-time great Eagle and one of the most dynamic multipurpose players of his era,” team Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said, after Timmy Brown’s passing. “He overcame many obstacles in his life to enjoy success both as an athlete and as an entertainer.”

After his playing career, he became an NFL color commentator for CBS in 1973. From there, he launched an acting career, appearing in many 1970s films, including the MASH feature film. He also appeared in the massive hit show that spun off of the movie, appearing in episodes in the first season.

Brown was also an accomplished singer, releasing a string of singles in the early 1960s, and contributing a song to the soundtrack of the 1974 movie Nashville, which he also acted in.

Our thoughts go out to Brown’s family, and everyone impacted by his loss.

