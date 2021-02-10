ESPN’s Todd McShay Gives Blunt Assessment Of Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles remain right at the center of speculation at the beginning of the 2020 offseason. With former No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz having one foot out the door, the NFC East organization looks prepared to hand the reins to Jalen Hurts.

The 2020 2nd round draft pick took over as the Eagles quarterback late in the year, making four starts for Philadelphia. In a small sample size, the 22-year-old appeared to have potential despite a 1-3 record.

But, ESPN NFL analyst Todd McShay isn’t exactly convinced that Hurts is ready to take over the job for the Eagles. On the latest episode of the First Draft Podcast, he explained his reasoning for being hesitant.

“Most likely spot to me is Indianapolis (for Carson Wentz),” McShay said, per 247 Sports. “Jalen Hurts, are you getting an upgrade here? I mean he completed 52%. In four games he started, he threw three interceptions. He threw four interceptions over the season. I know the stats are similar when you look at Wentz and Jalen Hurts over this past year. I just don’t know that you’re getting a huge upgrade with Hurts. And I just wonder if Philly is comfortable moving Wentz and not bringing in another quarterback for competition, or as a backup or something that kind of gives you a better sense of what’s going to be at that quarterback spot moving forward. Because I personally, if I was the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles, I would not feel comfortable going into the season saying, ‘Hurts is the guy. He’s going to take us to the promised land. We believe in him 100%. We don’t even need to bring in another guy.'”

McShay’s reasons to doubt the Eagles plan with Hurts seem well-founded. Although the 22-year-old has shown a special ability to make plays with his legs, a 52 percent completion percentage is cause for concern. With his youth and a shoddy offensive line, Hurts could be in for a tough time next year.

However, Philadelphia’s new quarterback coach, Brian Johnson, may have a unique ability to get the best out of the 22-year-old. The two have known each other since Hurts was four and Johnson recruited him out of high school.

But, after a 4-11-1 season in 2020, Philadelphia will need more than just a good relationship between coach and quarterback to turn things around. If the Eagles wants to get the best version of Hurts next year, they would be wise to provide him with protection and weapons this offseason.