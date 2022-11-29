Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles after the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 31 to 15. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts has impressed a lot of people with his play this season, including Tom Brady.

On last night's episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady was asked about Hurts' 153 passing yards and 157 rushing yards on Sunday night's win over the Green Bay Packers.

TB12 was effusive in his praise of the Philadelphia Eagles star.

"I've never rushed for more than a hundred yards in a season, I don't think," Brady said, via Tim McManus. "I mean, he did it for 150 yards in a game and made it look relatively easy because I saw some of those highlights. And he just has a great skill set to be able to, you know, you gotta have so much spatial awareness too because when you run those guys are coming at you and they're coming fast.

"And I think when you have his athleticism, but also he knows exactly when to get down, he knows exactly when to get out of bounds. He starts to run, he stop and throws the ball. So his ability to make plays in the run game is very impressive. And 157 yards for anybody is incredible. And then to have the ability to pass the football like he does as well. That's why that team is so successful."

Hurts has inserted himself into the MVP conversation in his second full season as a starter. He has the Eagles atop the NFL with a 10-1 record.

Depending on how the NFC postseason shakes out, we could see Philadelphia hosting Tampa Bay and Brady in a playoff game. The Bucs eliminated the Eagles in the Wild Card round at home last season.