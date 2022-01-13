Tom Brady Reveals The 1 Play That Still Haunts Him

The Spun

Tom Brady with his head down on the sideline.

Tom Brady may be the greatest quarterback of all-time but he has had some moments in his NFL career that he’d like to forget. One play in particular still bothers him to this day apparently.

Appearing on Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady admitted that he still thinks about the failed trick play in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles. The play in question was a dropped pass from his wide receiver Danny Amendola that would’ve given the Patriots a huge edge.

“I’m thinking the first play from scrimmage, I’ll hand it off, give it to a receiver and they’ll throw it back to me. So what could possibly go wrong with that?! I need to redeem myself so expect to see that at some point,” Brady said.

Jim Gray then asked Brady if he thinks about the play a lot. Brady admitted that he thinks back to it every time he sees an Eagles fan.

“I get reminded of that play! Every time I see an Eagles fan I get reminded of that play,” he said.

The Patriots went on to lose that high-octane shoot-out, depriving Brady of the chance to win a third Super Bowl in four years and complete his team’s second dynasty.

Fortunately for Brady, he got redemption the following year in a Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams. Two years after that, he won a fourth Super Bowl in seven years when he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the promised land.

He’ll find a way to get over it some day. Probably.

