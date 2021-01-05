Tony Kornheiser Reveals Punishment Suggestion For The Eagles

ESPN Pardon the Interruption co-host Tony Kornheiser wants to see the NFL hand down some harsh punishment to Doug Pederson and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles lost to the Washington Football Team in Week 17. Washington clinched the NFC East division with the win, eliminating the New York Giants from contention. New York defeated Dallas earlier in the day and needed Philadelphia to upset Washington to make the playoffs.

Pederson didn’t appear to be interested in doing that, though. He replaced starting quarterback Jalen Hurts with third-stringer Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a close game. Pederson also opted to go for it on fourth down instead of attempting a short game-tying field goal attempt earlier in the second half.

Eagles players were reportedly furious with Pederson’s decisions, per the Philly Inquirer.

When Doug Pederson pulled Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld early in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s season finale against Washington, many Eagles players and coaches were shocked and outraged, team sources told The Inquirer. Some were angry. Two defensive players had to be held back from approaching Pederson. Center Jason Kelce and another offensive starter went to the coach to ask him why he had pulled the starting quarterback with the Eagles trailing by only three.

Kornheiser isn’t happy, either.

The longtime ESPN host believes the NFL should fine Pederson $1 million for his actions.

“I think this is an integrity issue. I would like to see the NFL … fine him $1 million,” the longtime ESPN host said.

That would be pretty extreme.

Pederson’s decisions were frustrating on Sunday night, but it’s tough to see the NFL punishing him for them.