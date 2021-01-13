Troy Aikman Shares Interesting Nugget About Doug Pederson

Doug Pederson’s honeymoon in Philadelphia quickly came to an end, as the front office fired him just three years after winning a Super Bowl.

There appeared to be a power struggle between Pederson and Howie Roseman, which inevitably led to the Eagles firing their head coach. However, that wasn’t the only reason why he was shown the door earlier this week.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman provided some insight on Pederson’s departure from Philadelphia during an appearance on the ‘Michael Irvin Podcast.’

Aikman revealed that Pederson and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie had a “difference of opinion” about who should be the team’s starting quarterback for the future.

“It’s my belief that Doug Pederson felt that Jalen Hurts probably [should be] the quarterback going forward,” Aikman said, via The Philadelphia Inquirer. “But how does that mesh [with Wentz’s contract situation]? I believe it all came down to how they’re going to handle Carson Wentz.” Philadelphia has millions of dollars committed to Wentz for the next few years. If ownership thinks Wentz is still the face of their franchise, then it’ll have to find a coach who believes in him. As for Pederson, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to lose much sleep over getting fired. He’s reportedly “at peace” with what has transpired this week. The Eagles should be in the market for an offensive-minded coach if fixing Wentz is the priority this offseason. Joe Brady, Eric Bieniemy and Arthur Smith are three of the top options available. Eagles fans will always have their Super Bowl season to hang their hat on, but unfortunately it feels like that was decades ago.