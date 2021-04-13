Veteran NFL RB Admits He Thought His Career Was Over

Earlier this month, the Philadelphia Eagles added a familiar face to their offense via free agency.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter broke the news that Philadelphia signed veteran running back Jordan Howard to a one-year deal. He initially inked a two-year deal ahead of the 2020 season with the Miami Dolphins, but was waived in November.

Before he signed with the Eagles, though, Howard admitted there was a time when he thought his NFL career was over.

“Honestly, the market for me was just pretty dry,” Howard told reporters Tuesday. “I was at the point where I was having thoughts that I might be done because teams weren’t really calling.”

Here’s more of what he had to say about his role on the team, via NJ.com:

“I’m here to push Miles to continue being a great NFL back then he has the potential to be along with the rest of the room,” Howard said. “We always push each other and make each other better.”

After being waived by the Dolphins, Howard joined the Eagles for the final few weeks of the regular season. He receiving just seven touches for 27 yards.

That’s not his only experience with the Eagles, though. Back in 2019, Howard had 525 rushing yards, 69 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns as a member of the team.

After thinking it might be over, Howard gets another chance to prove he belongs.