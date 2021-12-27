Video: Answer From Jalen Hurts’ Postgame Presser Going Viral

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had one heck of a response after a question was asked about a missed touchdown.

Hurts appeared to have tight end Dallas Goedert wide open in the end zone on one play during yesterday’s win over the New York Giants and he completely missed him. His answer to how he saw the play is nothing short of fantastic.

“Well, we put the play in and we’re expecting seven brackets, so basically 29, [McKinney] the safety from Alabama, he’s bracketing Reagor and they’re playing in and out,” Hurts said. “But they’re in quarters, Cover Seven, so you gotta find a single maybe, but in the play, what I was coached to do, is go through as a pure progression and work the shallow to the running back coming and only throw that versus a single look.”

“The shallow popped and McKinney fell off and drove on the shallow after I threw the ball so McKinney made a really good play and they busted the coverage backside so he was wide-open over there. So definitely looking after the fact, it’s easy to say throw him the ball.”

At the end of the day, the play didn’t matter too much as the Eagles blew out the Giants 34-10 and improved to 8-7 overall.

With that being said, it’s great to see Hurts dissecting a play in that much detail and giving fans a deep dive into what goes into a play.

Philadelphia will look to continue its playoff push on Jan. 2 against Washington.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.