Video: Carson Wentz’s Brutal Interception Is Going Viral

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday Night Football.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz’s rough season continues. Wentz has already thrown a pick-six today in Cleveland.

Early in the second quarter of a scoreless game, Wentz and the Eagles had a 2nd-and-7 from the Browns’ 46-yard-line. Wentz appeared to hesitate and miss an open receiver downfield to his left, and instead tried to check the ball down to running back Miles Sanders.

However, he was hit as he threw, and the ball popped up in the air into the waiting arms of Cleveland linebacker Sione Takitaki, who took the prize 50 yards to pay dirt.

You can see the play below.

This is not the type of play the embattled Wentz needed. At 3-5-1, the Eagles are still in first place in the NFC East, but the fifth-year quarterback has been the target of frequent criticism as his struggles have become more alarming.

We’ll see if he can get things turned around today.


