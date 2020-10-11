Video: Jalen Hurts Completed His First NFL Pass Today

His team may have lost, but Philadelphia Eagles rookie Jalen Hurts did have a moment to remember this afternoon: his first NFL completion.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Hurts lined up at quarterback in the shotgun. He then found reserve tight end Richard Rodgers for an 18-yard gain.

It was Hurts’ only throw of the day, but he made the most of it. The completion helped pave the way to a touchdown drive which cut the Pittsburgh lead to 31-29.

Not only was that Hurts’ first career completion, but it came on his first-ever pass attempt. You can watch the play below.

With today’s loss, the Eagles fell to 1-3-1 on the season. Carson Wentz remains the team’s unquestioned No. 1 quarterback, but it will be interesting to see if Doug Pederson begins to work Hurts in more as a weapon in the coming weeks.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma Star is off to a good start.