Video Appears To Show What Jalen Hurts Said On The Bench

The Philadelphia Eagles benched Jalen Hurts in favor of Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s loss to Washington.

Philadelphia didn’t have anything to play for outside of NFL Draft position on Sunday night. So, much to the dislike of New York Giants fans, head coach Doug Pederson replaced Hurts with Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game.

Washington defeated Philadelphia, 20-14, to clinch the NFC East division. Neither Hurts nor Sudfeld played well in the loss. Hurts threw for 72 yards and one interception, while Sudfeld added 32 yards and one interception.

Hurts wasn’t given the chance to win the game, though, and he didn’t appear to be happy about it.

Video of Hurts on the bench appeared to show him saying “It’s not right.”

Pederson, meanwhile, said he was still coaching to win.

“Yes, I was coaching to win,” Pederson said postgame. “That was my decision solely [to play Sudfeld]. Nate has been here for four years and I felt he deserved an opportunity to get some snaps. Listen, if there’s anything out there that thinks I was not trying to win the game … [Zach] Ertz is out there, Brandon Graham is out there, Darius Slay is out there. All of our top guys are still on the field at the end.”