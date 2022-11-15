Video: Refs Missed Blatant Facemask Penalty In Eagles-Commanders

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: A general view prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 6, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have to overcome a brutal missed call in order to come back and win tonight.

Early in the fourth quarter, officials missed a blatant facemask on Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis as he brought down Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. Goedert fumbled on the play, and Davis recovered.

Because the refs did not throw a flag, Washington was able to take over possession in Philadelphia territory. The Commanders turned the takeaway into points on a 55-yard Joey Slye field goal and currently lead 26-21.

That's as obvious as it gets. The officials were able to review the play to see if Davis was down at the spot he recovered the fumble--he was--but an uncalled penalty is not reviewable.

The Eagles have a little over seven minutes remaining to put this setback behind them and rally for a win.

A loss would be Philadelphia's first of the season.