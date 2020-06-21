Video Surfaces Of Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Being Sucker Punched

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert probably never thought he’d be putting himself in any danger when he and his family stepped out for dinner in Aberdeen, South Dakota on Friday night.

However, a seemingly-innocent night out turned ugly when the third-year pro was sucker-punched by a patron at the Zoo Bar. According to a report from NJ.com’s Mike Kaye, the punch was unprovoked.

Goedert was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but thankfully did not suffer any injuries. However, video has surfaced showing just how lucky the 6-foot-5, 256-pound South Dakota State alum was.

In the clip below–provided by Twitter user @SamStompy and shared by ESPN’s Adam Schefter–you can see Goedert get completely blindsided by a vicious flying right hook. The punch knocked Goedert flat on his back.

We can’t tell if he ever lost consciousness but it’s very clear that the Philly tight end was stunned.

Here is video of Eagles’ TE Dallas Goedert being sucker-punched at the Zoo Bar in Aberdeen, S.D., via ⁦@SamStompy⁩. pic.twitter.com/2DeuvDy67s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2020

Goedert was okay, which is the most important thing. You have to think whoever threw the punch will be prosecuted to some extent.

Through his first two professional seasons, Goedert has teamed up with Zach Ertz to form one of the top 1-2 tight end punches in the league. The 2018 second-round pick has registered 91 receptions for 941 yards and nine touchdowns in 31 career games.

In 2019, Goedert caught 58 passes for 607 yards and five touchdowns.