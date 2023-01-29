Video: Ugly Bench-Clearing Fight Breaks Out In Eagles-Niners

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 29: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles hikes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game included a nasty scuffle that resulted in some benches clearing.

After a third down run by Christian McCaffrey on the San Francisco 49ers' final possession, players from both teams got into each other's faces. It looked like perhaps cooler heads would prevail, until San Francisco left tackle Trent Williams took matters into his own hands.

Williams body-slammed Philadelphia Eagles defensive back K'Von Wallace, picking him up like he was throwing him out of a bar.

The violent act resulted in some members of the 49ers leaving their bench, and a couple of Eagles trying to get out there as well.

Both Williams and Wallace were ejected. The All-Pro lineman will most definitely be fined by the league this week, and Wallace might get docked as well.

On the scoreboard, Philadelphia dominated today's matchup, winning 31-7 to advance to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in franchise history.