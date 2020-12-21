Watch: Carson Wentz Getting Praised For His Sideline Behavior

Jalen Hurts has pretty much taken the Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback job right out from under Carson Wentz. But the former No. 2 overall pick appears to be taking it in stride on the sidelines.

Footage of Wentz on the sideline during their 33-26 loss to the Arizona Cardinals has been gaining traction today. He was seen at various points in the game giving pointers to Hurts on the sidelines. Wentz was also among the first to drap his arm over Hurts after the loss.

Eagles fans have taken notice of Wentz’s on-field professionalism. Comments on the video are filled with fans praising Wentz for being so upstanding despite losing his starting job.

“He’s a good dude and a good teammate,” one fan wrote. “He’s going through a tough a– time in his career right now, no question. But the ‘bad teammate’ thing has been debunked by everyone close to the team.”

“Whenever I see a report of him being a bad teammate, I see the exact opposite the very next game. Even after the Seahawks WC game, Wentz thanked everyone for their contributions over the season,” wrote another.

Saw nothing but support and professionalism from Wentz yesterday. The coaches and teammates, Hurts in particular, have been vocal about how well Carson has handled the situation.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/n5BBgfpmPn — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) December 21, 2020

Carson Wentz went 3-8-1 on the season before head coach Doug Pederson finally pulled the plug. The former Pro Bowl QB still leads the NFL with 15 interceptions despite being benched for the last two games.

Jalen Hurts has gone 1-1 over the last two games, just barely keeping Philadelphia alive in the NFC East title race.

Whether the rookie quarterback has what it takes to lead the Eagles to the playoffs, he’ll have Carson Wentz’s support the whole way.