Watch: Jalen Hurts Missed Wide Open Receiver On Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles are down 17-0 at halftime in Tampa, but things might be different if Jalen Hurts had just let it rip on a deep shot earlier in the game.

With his team trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Hurts faced a 3rd-and-9 at the Eagles’ 34-yard line. He wound up stepping out of a seemingly clean pocket and having his underneath pass for Jalen Reagor batted down to force a punt.

However, closer examination from ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky shows that if Hurts had just trust his eyes and arm, he could have hit Quez Watkins downfield for a big gain, and possibly a touchdown.

Check out Orlovsky’s breakdown below.

Hurts did not have a strong half overall, finishing 11-for-19 for 88 yards and an interception. The turnover came on an ill-advised throw to DeVonta Smith in the end zone.

Philadelphia has been powered by its devastating run game this season. It’s what enabled the Eagles to rally from 2-5 to finish 9-8 and claim a playoff spot.

However, trailing the defending champs by three scores today, Philly is going to have to throw to get back in the game. That means Hurts is going to have to be better than he’s shown thus far.