Watch: Mel Kiper Got In A Heated Debate On ESPN This Morning

Mel Kiper Jr. found himself in a heated debate this Tuesday morning, but it surprisingly didn’t have anything to do with the NFL Draft.

Oddly enough, Kiper was having a debate with Marcus Spears over who should be the quarterback of the future for the Philadelphia Eagles. Kiper believes it should be Carson Wentz, whereas Spears thinks the franchise will go in a different direction.

Things got heated when they started discussing Wentz’s fractured relationship with the coaching staff and front office. It’s obviously a concern, but Kiper isn’t giving up on Wentz in Philly just yet.

“It ain’t hard to fix a relationship. C’mon. I would give me five minutes with Carson Wentz, and then he’s our guy,” Kiper said. “You don’t need six months. It’s a relationship-building business, as all things are. Carson Wentz is the right quarterback. Jalen Hurts is all of a sudden franchise? Carson Wentz proved he was franchise. Jalen Hurts hasn’t proven that.”

Spears, however, doesn’t see how Wentz can come back to Philadelphia after sitting out the regular season finale.

We’ve become accustomed to seeing Kiper debate Todd McShay over the years, but it was somewhat refreshing to see him battle a different ESPN analyst this time.

As for the topic at hand, Wentz is most likely going to be on the trade block this upcoming offseason. Whether he’ll have suitors is a different story, though.