Wednesday Update For Eagles WR DeSean Jackson

On Sunday night, the Philadelphia Eagles won their first game of the season despite playing with a receiving corps built entirely of backup wide receivers.

Philadelphia used a strong effort from its supporting cast en route to a 25-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers. With the first win of the season under the Eagles belt, they took the lead in the NFC East.

On Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia received some more good news. Wide receivers DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside all returned to practice.

Jackson had two receptions for 11 yards before leaving a Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He sat out last weekend’s game against the 49ers, but looks to be on the mend.

Philadelphia desperately needs Jackson and Jeffery to return to the field. The Eagles leading receiver this season is former Houston star quarterback Greg Ward.

The second and third-leading receivers are tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. That’t not exactly what the Eagles had in mind when they entered the 2020 season.

With rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor on IR, the Eagles needed some good news.

A healthy DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery should provide the boost the team needs heading into a Keystone State showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Philadelphia (1-2-1) holds a slight lead in the NFC East over Washington and Dallas, which both sit at 1-3 on the season.