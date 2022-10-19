What Cowboys Players Allegedly Told Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagle walks off the field following the teams 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

NBC's camera crew caught Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni showing a lot of emotion following the win over the Cowboys.

Well, it turns out Sirianni has been thinking of Sunday's win for a long time.

According to Eagles edge rusher Brandon Graham, players on the Cowboys told Sirianni last season that his team didn't belong on the field with them.

"I don't know if he's gonna tell y'all the story, but I'll just say it. He said the last time when we lost to them last year [51-26], he said a couple of players came up to him and said 'Y'all don't belong on this field with us' and all this stuff, 'We the NFC East!' So it was cool to hear that and know it was building up to this moment. I know that that was part of why he was probably going off too," Graham said, via Philly Voice.

Sirianni, meanwhile, did his best to avoid confirming or denying the story.

"There are so many things that go on during games," Sirianni said. "I do have a lot of respect for that team and those players on that team. They've got really good players and they're gonna be good this year, I know that."



The Cowboys and Eagles will meet again on Dec. 24 at AT&T Stadium.

NFL fans should expect to see a physical rematch between Philly and Dallas later this year.