What Fans Are Saying About Jalen Hurts After Carson Wentz Trade

The Jalen Hurts era has officially begun. The second-year quarterback out of Oklahoma won’t have to compete with Carson Wentz in Philly anymore.

The Eagles shipped Wentz off to Indianapolis on Thursday. Philly receives a 2021 third-round pick and 2022 second-round pick in return, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first,” Schefter tweeted Thursday morning.

Wentz is no longer a Philadelphia Eagle, meaning one thing: Hurts is officially the team’s new starting quarterback. It’s safe to say fans are excited about what the former Oklahoma and Alabama dual-threat quarterback brings to the table.

Philly sports fans appear to be happy, which is nothing short of amazing. The Carson Wentz era is over and the Jalen Hurts era can officially begin.

Hurts replaced Wentz late in the 2020 season, but there were still rumblings the Eagles would entertain a competitive quarterback battle this off-season. With Wentz out the door, the team can move forward with Hurts as the full-time starter. That continuity and confidence in the young quarterback could pay dividends down the road.

Hurts started four games and played in 15 for the Eagles last season. He completed 52 percent of his throws for 1,061 yards and six touchdowns compared to four picks. He also picked up 354 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The Eagles can now adjust the offense to Hurts’ skillset, which adds to the team’s rushing attack.