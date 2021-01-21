What NFL Fans Are Saying About The Eagles’ New Coach

The Spun

Nick Sirianni of the Kansas City Chiefs poses for his 2010 NFL headshot circa 2010 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Philadelphia Eagles made a rather bold hire this afternoon, tabbing Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as their new head coach.

Sirianni, 39, has been the OC in Indy for the last three seasons under Frank Reich. Reich, who was previously the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, reportedly endorsed Sirianni for the position.

As a relatively young, first-time head coach, Sirianni is a bit of an unknown commodity. However, the Eagles are hoping he’s the guy to get the franchise back on track after a 4-11-1 season.

The analysis from the media following Sirianni’s hire has been mostly positive, though at least one unnamed source wasn’t too flattering when he spoke to Eagles insider Jeff McLane.

As for Eagles fans, well, a lot of them are just happy that Sirianni isn’t Josh McDaniels, the other reported primary candidate for the position.

With Sirianni in Philly, only one head coaching vacancy remains: Houston. The Texans are trying to hire a new coach and smooth things over with their unhappy star quarterback Deshaun Watson.


