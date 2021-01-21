What NFL Fans Are Saying About The Eagles’ New Coach

The Philadelphia Eagles made a rather bold hire this afternoon, tabbing Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as their new head coach.

Sirianni, 39, has been the OC in Indy for the last three seasons under Frank Reich. Reich, who was previously the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, reportedly endorsed Sirianni for the position.

As a relatively young, first-time head coach, Sirianni is a bit of an unknown commodity. However, the Eagles are hoping he’s the guy to get the franchise back on track after a 4-11-1 season.

The analysis from the media following Sirianni’s hire has been mostly positive, though at least one unnamed source wasn’t too flattering when he spoke to Eagles insider Jeff McLane.

Nick Sirianni and I were both hired the same year in Kansas City when he was the offensive QC coach. That dude worked and worked and worked tirelessly, taking on any task asked. He earned the respect of everyone around him — coaches and players alike. Eagles got a good one. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 21, 2021

The Eagles are zeroing in on #Colts OC Nick Sirianni as their new head coach, per me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. A young, impressive coach who received a strong recommendation from Frank Reich. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2021

From an NFL source familiar w/ Sirianni’s credentials as a HC: “Good guy, solid candidate. Fairly smart but not super smart. Concern is he is likely to top out at a B-level coach for team that is in the mix to make the playoffs, but not a real SB chance. Low drama, even keel.” — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 21, 2021

As for Eagles fans, well, a lot of them are just happy that Sirianni isn’t Josh McDaniels, the other reported primary candidate for the position.

It appears the hiring of Nick Sirianni it an attempt to get a Frank Reich lite. Also seems as this is hire to appease Wentz. Let's see what happens. I do know Wentz better ball out because we're gonna be on that a**. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — mj (@_mj2xs) January 21, 2021

I know nothing about Nick Sirianni.

Will I give him a shot? Absolutely.

Am I relieved that we didn't go with Josh McDaniels? Hell yeah.

Can we please keep Duce Staley though?#FlyEaglesFly — Tyler D. Welsh (@starwarsfan394) January 21, 2021

Well, Nick Siriani it is. Not all that excited but I hope he is the greatest thing ever. #FlyEaglesFly — Kory Kozak (@korykozak) January 21, 2021

Nick Sirianni is an interesting new voice. Sirianni > McDaniels — Anthony Gargano (@AnthonyLGargano) January 21, 2021

With Sirianni in Philly, only one head coaching vacancy remains: Houston. The Texans are trying to hire a new coach and smooth things over with their unhappy star quarterback Deshaun Watson.