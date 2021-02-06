What The Carson Wentz Trade Rumors Mean For Sam Darnold

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to be on the move in the next few days, becoming the latest quarterback domino to fall in what’s shaping up to be a hectic offseason. Some believe that the move could lead to a cascading effect impacting a potential New York Jets trade of Sam Darnold.

Simply put, the 28-year-old quarterback seems to have overstayed his welcome in Philadelphia. The Eagles want a fresh slate with new head coach Nick Sirianni and the former No. 2 overall pick no longer factors into the organization’s long term plans.

Plenty of teams will come to the table to see Philadelphia’s asking price for the 2017 Pro Bowler. Although the Eagles are reportedly asking for two first-round picks, Wentz likely won’t command that steep of a bid after struggling in 2020.

Perhaps even more importantly, a trade involving the 28-year-old quarterback might set a standard for future moves this offseason. It’s even possible that a deal involving Wentz could provide a baseline for the New York Jets to use when shopping 2018 quarterback Sam Darnold.

“Once Wentz is traded, league sources believe it could help set the asking price for other deals such as one involving New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold,” ESPN insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter wrote when explaining a potential Wentz deal.

Eagles are expected to trade Carson Wentz in the coming days in what would be the latest blockbuster QB deal to rock the NFL, sources tell @mortreport and me. The most pertinent questions now become where, when and for what. But it could happen as early as this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2021

At face value, Wentz and Darnold have some loose similarities. Both quarterbacks went in the top-3 of their respective draft classes and haven’t quite lived up to expectations. Both played in shaky situations in 2020, which might take some of the blame off of their shoddy performances.

However, Wentz is nearly five years older than Darnold, which means he at least has some bright spots on his resume. In 2017, the former North Dakota State quarterback helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Throughout his first four years, Wentz proved he could win football games, meaning he should receive some respect from the open market. Already, the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts expressed interest in acquiring the 28-year-old.

On the other hand, Darnold’s three years in the NFL haven’t given the clearest picture of who he can be as a quarterback. With a career record of 13-25, the 23-year-old doesn’t have a whole lot of ground to stand on. A change of scenery will probably serve Darnold well, but another organization will probably have to part with a first rounder to get him.

As the quarterback carousel continues to spin, stay tuned to see the fates of Wentz and Darnold in the coming days.