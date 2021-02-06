What The Eagles Are Reportedly Asking For In Carson Wentz Trade

Over the past few days the rumors of a potential Carson Wentz trade have grown louder. The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to move on from the former No. 2 overall pick in the coming days.

On Saturday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the latest reports. He suggested Wentz could be traded as early as this week.

The relationship between Wentz and the Eagles soured and now he wants out. With the latest reports, it sound like he’ll be getting his wish sooner rather than later.

But what are the Eagles looking for in a potential Carson Wentz trade? According to NFL insider Greg Bedard, Philadelphia won’t just be giving away the former No. 2 overall pick.

He reported the Eagles are asking for two first-round picks, which has been met with “some dial tones” from interested teams.

Eagles are asking for two 1s for Carson Wentz, which has led to some dial tones, including from one team previously perceived to be a favored landing spot. — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) February 6, 2021

Would a team really be willing to give up two first round picks for a quarterback that struggled the way Wentz did in 2020?

Probably not. But the Eagles would be doing themselves a disservice if they didn’t try to get as much for Wentz as possible.

The Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts have reportedly expressed interested in a potential trade for Wentz. If those two teams start a bidding war with each other, it’s possible Philadelphia walks out with a first-round pick and change.

Where will Wentz play next season?