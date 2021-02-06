The Spun

What The Eagles Are Reportedly Asking For In Carson Wentz Trade

Carson Wentz without his Philadelphia Eagles helmet on.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 10: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The Eagles defeated the Rams 43-35. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Over the past few days the rumors of a potential Carson Wentz trade have grown louder. The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to move on from the former No. 2 overall pick in the coming days.

On Saturday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the latest reports. He suggested Wentz could be traded as early as this week.

The relationship between Wentz and the Eagles soured and now he wants out. With the latest reports, it sound like he’ll be getting his wish sooner rather than later.

But what are the Eagles looking for in a potential Carson Wentz trade? According to NFL insider Greg Bedard, Philadelphia won’t just be giving away the former No. 2 overall pick.

He reported the Eagles are asking for two first-round picks, which has been met with “some dial tones” from interested teams.

Would a team really be willing to give up two first round picks for a quarterback that struggled the way Wentz did in 2020?

Probably not. But the Eagles would be doing themselves a disservice if they didn’t try to get as much for Wentz as possible.

The Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts have reportedly expressed interested in a potential trade for Wentz. If those two teams start a bidding war with each other, it’s possible Philadelphia walks out with a first-round pick and change.

Where will Wentz play next season?


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.