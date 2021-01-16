Following the 2020 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles made the surprising decision to move on from head coach Doug Pederson.

The decision came just a few years after Pederson led the team to a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots. Unfortunately, he didn’t do himself any favors in the last game of the season.

He made the unpopular decision to bench Jalen Hurts in favor of Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a game against Washington. Just a few days later, he was out of the job and the Eagles were looking for a new head coach.

Well, those new head coaching candidates are reportedly all being told the same thing about quarterback Carson Wentz. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Eagles are telling potential coaches that they want Wentz to return next season.

From @gmfb Weekend on the #Eagles maintaining during head coaching interviews they want Carson Wentz back next season.

Garafolo mentioned a potential new head coach make the final decision on the team’s starting quarterback. However, the Eagles are reportedly making it clear they believe in Wentz.

It’s not a surprising report given how things ended in Philadelphia. Doug Pederson benched Wentz and appeared to lose faith in the former No. 2 overall pick.

He and Wentz reportedly had a “fractured” relationship, which led the Eagles to move on from the head coach.

Wentz didn’t play nearly up to his potential last season. The new head coach will have a major decision to make in starting either Wentz or Jalen Hurts in 2021.