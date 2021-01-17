What The Eagles Are Telling Coaches About Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing in a new head coach, which looks like it could be good news for embattled quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz lost his job late in the 2020 season in favor of Jalen Hurts, and by all accounts, the former No. 2 overall pick had fallen out of favor with recently fired head coach Doug Pederson. However, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Eagles front office still believes in Wentz.

Rapoport reported this morning at the Eagles are telling coaching candidates they want to hold on to Wentz and believe he can get back to the level he was at in 2017 and late in the 2019 season.

“From what I understand, the Eagles brass has told coaching candidates that not only are they open to bringing Carson Wentz back, but want to bring Carson Wentz back,” Rapoport said. “They think he is fixable, they think he is salvageable.”

From @NFLGameDay: The #Eagles are interviewing #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels today, have a request in for #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy… and have told candidates they believe Carson Wentz is fixable. pic.twitter.com/3s5SaPGN1o — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2021

Of course, there’s also a major financial reason to hold on to Wentz. His cost against the cap for 2021 is astronomical and would be hard to trade.

The Eagles have been linked to a number of coaching candidates during their search. They interviewed Robert Saleh and Arthur Smith before they were hired by the Jets and Falcons respectively, and also plan to interview Josh McDaniels, Eric Bieniemy, Brandon Staley and Duce Staley, among others.