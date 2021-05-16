Why Michael Vick Is Trending On Sunday Morning

Michael Vick is one of the greatest talents the football world has ever seen.

The former Virginia Tech star dominated at the college level, leading the Hokies to a national title game in 1999. Vick went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, going to the Atlanta Falcons.

Vick played for the Falcons from 2001-08, making three Pro Bowls during his time in Atlanta. Vick later played for the Eagles, Jets and Steelers.

One of Vick’s throws during his time in Philadelphia is going viral on social media on Sunday morning. Vick is trending nationally because of it.

“Mike Vick really launched this from the 4-yard line to the 34-yard line on a ROPE. My goodness,” the fan tweeted.

Vick made this throw during an epic performance against Washington Monday Night Football in 2010. Vick finished the game with 333 passing yards and four touchdowns, adding 80 rushing yards and two scores.

It was one of the best performances in NFL history.

Mike Vick really launched this from the 4-yard line to the 34-yard line on a ROPE. My goodness 🚀 pic.twitter.com/6DCqU2BEzv — Ray G 🏁 (@RayGQue) May 15, 2021

You don’t see NFL quarterbacks making throws like that very often.

Vick finished the 2010 season with a Pro Bowl appearance and the Comeback Player of the Year award.

He’s still in pretty great shape at 40 years old, too. He recently had the football world buzzing because of his 40 time.