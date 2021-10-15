Zach Ertz may have had a sense that last night would be his final game with the Philadelphia Eagles. Today, that became a reality.

Ertz has been traded to the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, bolstering an offense that has been lights out already this year. With the Cardinals, Ertz will have the chance to potentially make another run at a Super Bowl, something that wasn’t happening in Philly, at least this year in all likelihood.

That doesn’t make it less painful. The Eagles took Ertz in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He’s been to three Pro Bowls, and was a crucial member of the Super Bowl LII championship team.

Last night, after Philly’s tough loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ertz was visibly emotional leaving the field. No, we know why.

Zach Ertz has been traded to Arizona Most catches in Eagles history

589 Harold Carmichael

Zach Ertz has been traded to Arizona Most catches in Eagles history

589 Harold Carmichael

579 Zach Ertz Zach was very emotional last night heading into the lockeroom for the last time

During his press conference today, Ertz said that he cried at his locker room for 30 minutes after last night’s game. It is certainly the end of a special era for he and the Eagles, who have largely scrapped the core of the team that won a championship just a few years ago.

Ertz said he cried at his locker for about 30 minutes after the game last night.

Zach Ertz caught four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown last night, in his Eagles finale. On the year, he has 18 receptions for 189 yards and two scores.

He joins a dynamic Arizona offense that just lost its tight end, Maxx Williams, to a season-ending knee injury. He should slide right into that role, catching passes from Kyler Murray alongside DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore, and Christian Kirk.

