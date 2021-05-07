Eagles Insider Has Honest Expectation For TE Zach Ertz

For the past few months, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has been mentioned in multiple trade rumors. However, he remains on the team’s depth chart as of this Friday.

Even though Ertz is still on the roster, the Eagles could deal him before training camp begins. After all, general manager Howie Roseman has about two more months to pull off a trade.

While it’s possible that Ertz will remain in Philadelphia despite all the rumors, Eagles insider Dave Zangaro isn’t very confident in that scenario coming to fruition.

When analyzing Philadelphia’s depth chart this week, Zangaro made an interesting comment about Ertz. He believes there’s a “very good chance” that the Pro Bowl tight end won’t be on the Eagles much longer.

“We’re putting Ertz atop the depth chart for now but there still seems to be a very good chance that he won’t be here,” Zangaro wrote, via NBC Sports. “That would leave this position a little light if Goedert is at the top of the depth chart followed by Wilson, Croom, Butler and company. Richard Rodgers is still a free agent, so maybe a reunion could be in the future. Either way, you’d think the Eagles would want to go into this season with two reliable options at tight end, especially given how much Sirianni likes to use two-tight end sets. We’ll see what Stoll has to offer.”

In the event that Philadelphia ships out Ertz this offseason, Dallas Goedert would become the No. 1 tight end on the depth chart.

Back in March, Roseman spoke to the media about Ertz and why it’s not so easy to just ship him out.

“For us to trade any player, it’s gotta make sense for both sides,” Roseman said. “None of us had the year we wanted to have last year, but that doesn’t define us. We know who he is on and off the field and we value that.”

Zach Ertz finished the 2020 season with just 335 receiving yards and a touchdown. Regardless of where he ends up this fall, he’ll need to improve those numbers.