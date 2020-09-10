Zach Ertz Has A Brutally Honest Message For The Eagles

Tight ends have gotten a lot of love this past offseason. Elite tight ends like Travis Kelce and George Kittle have cashed in with historic deals for their position. But Zach Ertz is still waiting on his big deal.

Unfortunately, it looks like Ertz is being made to wait a lot longer – and he’s not happy about it. Speaking to the media today, the Philadelphia Eagles tight end expressed annoyance at the negotiations breaking off.

“It’s been frustrating at times. It’s been difficult,” the three-time Pro Bowl tight end said.

But while Ertz is eager to get his new deal after seven good years in Philadelphia, he’s not sure the Eagles do anymore. “I don’t know for sure if that feeling is mutual,” he added.

In seven seasons with the Eagles, Zach Ertz has logged 525 catches for 5,743 yards and 35 touchdowns. He is second on the team in receptions, fifth in yards, and eighth in touchdowns in franchise history.

Last year, he recorded 88 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns. For his efforts, he made his third straight Pro Bowl.

If he has similar production to last year, he will surpass the great Harold Carmichael as the Eagles’ all-time leader in receptions.

But if Ertz can’t come to a new agreement with the Eagles, it doesn’t look like he’ll get a chance to pursue any of the other big records in Philadelphia.

Will Zach Ertz finish his career with the Eagles?