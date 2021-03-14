Zach Ertz Is Reportedly Sending A Clear Message To The Eagles

There have been a number of NFL trades leading up to free agency this week, but Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has not been among them. And the three-time Pro Bowler is getting pretty heated about it.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Eagles have no intention of releasing Ertz. They are, however, fielding calls for a trade – as Ertz reportedly wants – and multiple teams are interested.

However, the Eagles reportedly want a draft pick in the third- to fourth-round range and nobody is biting. This in turn is making Ertz “increasingly impatient” with the Eagles over their lack of movement.

The Philadelphia Eagles owe Ertz $8.5 million this coming year. But with the team among the least cap space in the league, something has to give.

Zach Ertz was a second round pick by the Eagles in the 2013 NFL Draft. He has been a rock solid tight end for them for the better part of a decade, making three Pro Bowls between 2017 and 2019.

But the Eagles are in a bit of a pickle with their salary cap right now. Per OverTheCap.com, they are $18 million over the cap after the Carson Wentz trade from last month.

They don’t want to cut Ertz and eat his cap hit, but they don’t want to get rid of him for nothing either.

Will Zach Ertz be traded this offseason?