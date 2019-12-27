Philadelphia Eagles Lose Key Offensive Player Before Giants Game

The Philadelphia Eagles can win the NFC East title with a win over the New York Giants or a Dallas Cowboys loss. But getting that win over the Giants is going to get a little bit harder with the injuries they’ve accumulated.

According to Mike Kaye of NJ.com, Eagles star tight end Zach Ertz and Nelson Agholor have both been ruled out for Sunday. Additionally, Pro Bowl left tackle Lane Johnson and cornerback Jalen Mills are listed as questionable.

Ertz is Philadelphia’s leading receiver with 88 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns. He leads the team in all of those categories.

Agholor is fifth on the team with 39 receptions for 363 yards and three touchdowns.

It’s been a rough year for Philadelphia – and the whole NFC East for that matter. Even with a win, the Eagles would head into the playoffs as the only division title winner with under 10 wins.

As for their opponent, the arch-rival New York Giants, the Eagles needed a 14-point comeback and overtime to beat them on Monday Night Football earlier this month.

Missing some of their best players can’t help their cause as they hope to stay one win ahead of Dallas.

The game will be played at 4:25 p.m. EST and will air on FOX.