Eagles Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Zach Ertz

The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t been very active thus far during the legal tampering period. However, they could make a huge move in the near future that involves tight end Zach Ertz.

Ertz has been given permission to seek a trade, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The Eagles have recently been looking for a trade partner for the former second-round pick, but they haven’t found one.

Philadelphia is entering a rebuilding phase at this time. Moving on from a veteran tight end like Ertz makes sense given the circumstances.

Though he’s been very successful throughout his Eagles career, Ertz is coming off a down year. Due to injuries, Ertz appeared in just 11 games and had 335 receiving yards.

The #Eagles have given long-time TE Zach Ertz, one of the faces of their franchise, permission to seek a trade, source said. Several teams have been engaged. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

One of the issues for Ertz is that his cap hit is $12 million for the 2021 season. That’s a bit pricey for a tight end coming off an injury-riddled season. Fortunately for the three-time Pro Bowler, that problem can be resolved fairly soon.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo added a bit more context to this situation.

“Still comes down to the Eagles agreeing on trade compensation but this step means Zach Ertz’s agent can massage the entire deal,” Garafolo said. “Ertz wants it done. Team wants proper comp. Let’s see where it goes.”

Where do you think Ertz will land this offseason?