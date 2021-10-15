Breaking: Eagles Reportedly Trade Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz

On Thursday night, Zach Ertz had four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown. A little over 12 hours later, the Philadelphia Eagles traded him to an NFC contender.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are trading Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for rookie cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

The Cardinals already have a plethora of weapons on their roster, but they needed another tight end after losing Maxx Williams last Sunday to a season-ending knee injury. Ertz will certainly help out Arizona’s intermediate passing game.

While it’s unclear what Ertz’s role in Arizona will look like, ESPN insider Adam Schefter claims the Cardinals envision the three-time Pro Bowler playing a large role for them.

Zach Ertz, 30, is in the final year of a five-year, $42.5 million contract. Although his best days are most likely behind him, he’s still a solid target to have in the red zone.

In six games this season, Ertz has 18 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns. It’ll be interesting to see if his production increases now that he’s in Arizona.

At the very least, Ertz should help the Cardinals’ pursuit of winning the NFC West.

As for the Eagles, it’s officially time for the Dallas Goedert show at tight end. They received trade calls for Goedert as well, but they’re hoping to get a long-term deal done at some point in the near future.