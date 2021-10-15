Zach Ertz couldn’t help but shed a tear after discovering he had been traded late Thursday night.

Ertz, 30, had spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. But it was only a matter of time before he was shipped off elsewhere. Arizona is his new home. The Cardinals acquired Ertz on Friday morning. They gave up a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and rookie defensive back Tay Gowan.

There’s no doubt Ertz wanted out of Philly, as trade rumors have swirled for months. But that doesn’t this transition any easier for him. In fact, Ertz revealed during a press conference on Friday that he cried for 30 minutes inside the locker room following the Eagles’ 28-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Ertz even went as far to call Philadelphia his “home.” It’s safe to say he’s going to have a tough time leaving Philly for Arizona.

Ertz said he cried at his locker for about 30 minutes after the game last night. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 15, 2021

Zach Ertz: "Philadelphia is home." — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 15, 2021

The good news for Zach Ertz is that he’s leaving Philadelphia for one of the NFL’s hottest teams.

The Arizona Cardinals are off to a 5-0 start to the 2021 season. They have one of the more explosive offenses in the NFL, led by rising star Kyler Murray.

Ertz will fit in well in the Arizona fast-paced, air-it-out offense. In fact, he could end up having one of his best statistical years left.

Good luck, NFL. The Arizona Cardinals are going to extremely difficult to stop this season, especially with Ertz now in the mix.

[Jimmy Kempski]