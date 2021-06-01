Report: Where Things Stand With A Zach Ertz Trade

Among the big-name NFL veterans who may be changing teams in the coming weeks is Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. He is not expected to report to the team at all during the franchise’s offseason program, as he looks to be traded or release.

Ertz has been a core member of the team since being selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and was a star on the 2017-18 team that won Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots. He made three-straight Pro Bowls from 2017-19, and was a First-Team All-Pro tight end in 2018.

He is coming off of his least productive season in the NFL, after an ankle sprain cost him five of the team’s games. He wound up with 36 catches for 335 yards and one touchdown, all career lows. The Eagles don’t sound interested in parting with him for nothing or releasing him, and according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, there is a bit of a market developing for the 30-year old.

“At least three tight end-needy teams have looked into this,” Fowler tweeted on Tuesday morning. He believes trade talks “could pick back up this week.”

Talks on a potential Zach Ertz trade have been ongoing for quite some time but fairly quiet of late. At least three TE-needy teams have looked into this. Eagles have made clear they won't part for nothing in return, making a release unlikely. Things could pick back up this week. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 1, 2021

While Zach Ertz’s 2020 season could be some cause for concern, he has been largely durable throughout his career. He missed just six games through the first seven years of his NFL career, and never more than two in a season until 2020.

In 2019, even as the team played inconsistent football, he caught 88 passes for 916 yards and six scores. In 2018, he caught an NFL record 116 passes, the most by a tight end in league history, for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ertz may not be a No. 1 option for a great offense, but there should be plenty of teams interested in adding him.

[Jeremy Fowler]