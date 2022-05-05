Analyst Names The "Worst" Move Of 2022 NFL Offseason

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

With the NFL Draft now behind us, there aren't many big moves teams will be making between now and training camp. That means we can now more properly analyze the 2022 NFL offseason.

On Thursday, Bleacher Report NFL analyst Kristopher Knox made his ranking of "the 7 Worst Decisions of the 2022 NFL Offseason." The list included the Jaguars drafting Travon Walker, the Falcons letting go of Matt Ryan and the Cowboys trading Amari Cooper, among others.

But one move really stood out to Knox as the worst. That move was the Washington Commanders acquiring Carson Wentz in what he described as one with "bigger long-term consequences."

Knox believes that Wentz isn't good enough to get Washington to playoffs. But he isn't bad enough for Washington to obtain top draft picks to rebuild with elite talent.

"Running it back with Taylor Heinicke and/or leaning on rookie fifth-round pick Sam Howell would give Washington a better shot at landing a top quarterback in 2023. Wentz only makes sense if he can turn the Commanders into contenders and become their franchise quarterback."

It's an interesting argument that Knox is making. Washington might find themselves treading water in 2022 unless Wentz reclaims the magic of his 2017 season and has an MVP-like season.

But if Washington's goal is to make the team better overall and learn how to win more with veteran leadership, they could certainly have done a lot worse.

That said, Wentz got the boot in both Philadelphia and Indianapolis because he wasn't winning enough. If he doesn't win in Washington, he'll be looking for a fourth team in four years when 2023 comes around.

Was Washington acquiring Carson Wentz the worst move of the 2022 NFL offseason?