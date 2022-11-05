Another Suspect Has Been Arrested In Attempted Robbery Of Commanders Running Back Brian Robinson Jr

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 20: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders hands the football to Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 17-year-old in connection to the shooting of Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. Two days later, a second suspect was arrested.

The second suspect is a 15-year-old. Both suspects were a year younger when Robinson was shot multiple times in August.

The names of the suspects were withheld because they're juveniles.

The police said the suspects "fled the scene in a vehicle without obtaining any property."

Thankfully, Robinson didn't suffer any life-threatening injuries in this incident. In fact, he made his regular-season debut on Oct. 9 against the Titans.

Since returning to the gridiron, Robinson has 175 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Commanders.

Robinson has said throughout this process that getting back on the field was his top priority.

“Once the doctors told me I’d be able to play ball again, my mind automatically clicked into what I needed to do to get myself back on the football field," Robinson said, via Yahoo Sports.

NFL fans will get to see Robinson in action this Sunday against the Vikings.