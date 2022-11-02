Arrest Made In Brian Robinson Shooting: NFL World Reacts

ASHBURN, VA - AUGUST 17: Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during training camp at INOVA Sports Performance Center on August 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department announced on Wednesday that they made an arrest in the shooting of Commanders running back Brian Robinson.

On Aug. 28, Robinson was shot twice in an attempted robbery in the nation's capital.

The police announced that a 17-year-old juvenile male was charged with assault with an intent to rob while armed. The suspect was 16 at the time of the shooting.

Despite this arrest, the case remains under investigation.

NFL fans are stunned that a 17-year-old was arrested in connection to this shooting.

"Brian Robinson's shooter was 16 years old," one person tweeted in shock.

"Good," another person wrote. "About time. Now get the other one."

The police shared photos and video of the other suspect in this case.

Fortunately, Robinson didn't suffer any life-threatening injuries. He actually made his season debut on Oct. 9 against the Titans.

Robinson has 175 rushing yards and a touchdown this season.