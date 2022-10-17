Breaking: Carson Wentz Is Expected To Miss Significant Time

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 09: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField on October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is set to miss an extended period of time due to an injured finger.

Wentz fractured the ring finger on his throwing hand during the first half of Thursday night's 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears. While he never came out of the game, Wentz will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

"He’s currently in Los Angeles meeting with a hand specialist because of his fractured ring finger," Rapoport tweeted of Wentz Monday afternoon.

With Wentz out of action, it will be Taylor Heinicke taking over the reins in D.C. Rookie Sam Howell, who had been the Commanders' third-string quarterback, will now serve as the backup.

Heinicke started 15 games for Washington last season, throwing for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

In six games this season, Wentz has connected on 62.1 percent of his passes for 1,489 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Washington will take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.